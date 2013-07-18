FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State auditor: Dexia rescue cost France 6.6 bln euros, bill could grow
July 18, 2013 / 12:22 PM / 4 years ago

State auditor: Dexia rescue cost France 6.6 bln euros, bill could grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - The rescue of nationalised Franco-Belgian bank Dexia has cost the French state around 6.6 billion euros ($8.64 billion) so far and the bill could grow, its public audit office said in a report on Thursday.

France and Belgium rescued Dexia, once the world’s largest municipal lender, over fears that a collapse of the crisis-hit bank could have caused Lehman-style shockwaves across Europe.

“The cost to public finances has been significant, 6.6 billion euros so far and risks will remain high for a long time,” the state auditor’s head, Didier Migaud, told a news conference. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Jean-Baptise Vey; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Christian Plumb)

