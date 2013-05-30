FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says will comply with EU over Diane 35 pill
May 30, 2013 / 1:40 PM / in 4 years

France says will comply with EU over Diane 35 pill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - France’s health regulator said on Thursday it would comply with the European Commission if it ruled that Bayer acne pill Diane 35 and its generic versions were safe to use in some cases.

However, it added it would keep sales of the treatment on hold until then.

Following a formal safety review, conducted at the request of French authorities, the European Medicines Agency concluded earlier this month that the benefits of Diane 35 outweighed the risks - provided measures were taken to minimise the chance of blood clots forming in veins and arteries.

French authorities suspended sales of Diane 35 and its generic versions in January after four deaths over the past 25 years were linked to its use. (Reporting by Elena Berton)

