French minister in the soup over "disgusting" food remark.
March 28, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

French minister in the soup over "disgusting" food remark.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - France’s trade minister had to eat humble pie on Friday after she was caught on film saying that food served at a state dinner for China’s President Xi Jinping was “disgusting”.

President Francois Hollande and Xi were all smiles at the dinner Wednesday at the Elysee presidential palace. But Foreign Trade Minister Nicole Bricq was unimpressed by the fare that included foie gras, roasted poultry with mushrooms, and a chocolate and caramel dessert.

Television cameras caught her telling Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault that the food at the Elysee did not compare with that served at Matignon, the prime minister’s office, where she had attended a lunch for Xi.

“Frankly, at Matignon, there’s no comparison. It wasn’t that way at all at the Elysee. No, it was disgusting,” she could heard whispering.

Bricq called the Elysee’s head chef, Guillaume Gomez, to apologize on Friday, her spokeswoman said.

Guillaume Gomez downplayed the remarks.

“We’ll continue to do our work, with the same passion and dedication,” Gomez tweeted.

Reporting by Alexandria Sage, Editing by Angus MacSwan

