ECB's Coeure says has margin to reduce main interest rate

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure said there was further margin to reduce the main interest rate below 0.25 percent and that the strength of the euro could be keeping inflation too low.

“We have many tools in the event that it becomes necessary to loosen our monetary policy,” Coeure told Le Monde newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday. “We still have further margin to reduce our main interest rate.”

Asked about the level of the euro, he said: "The question for us is whether the level and future trajectory of the euro could slow a return to inflation close to and below 2 percent."