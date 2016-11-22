FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
French online Christmas budget seen down 2 pct from a year ago
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 9 months ago

French online Christmas budget seen down 2 pct from a year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French shoppers plan to spend less online on average this Christmas, the country's e-Commerce Federation (Fevad) said on Tuesday, amid caution in view of a still struggling economy and elections next year.

France's gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded less strongly than expected in the third quarter with a 0.2 percent rise, as consumer spending stalled.

Shoppers are expected to spend an average 195 euros online for Christmas presents, down 2 percent from a year ago, Fevad said in a statement.

However, online Christmas retail sales are expected rise around 10 percent year-onret-year to reach over 13.5 billion euros ($14.35 billion), as French shop online more frequently.

This would lift total online retail sales in France to over 71 billion euros in full-year 2016 from 64.9 billion in 2015, Fevad Director General Marc Lolivier told Reuters.

France is ranked as the fifth biggest e-commerce market worldwide. In Europe, only Britain is bigger.

In 2015, e-commerce represented an estimated 7 percent of retail sales in France.

$1 = 0.9411 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.