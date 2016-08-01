French vehicle registrations down 9.6 pct in July

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French vehicle registrations fell 9.6 percent in July to 133,016 units, data provider Dataneo reported on Monday.

As a result, the increase in sales for the year to date fell to 6.11 percent for the first seven months of the year compared with 8.4 percent in the first six months.

France's CCFA car makers' association said in early July that it expected the recovery in car sales to continue into the second half based on the strong demand experienced in the first half.