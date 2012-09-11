FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French state bank to have 30 bln euro capacity
September 11, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

French state bank to have 30 bln euro capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - France’s planned Public Investment Bank (BPI) will have an investment capacity of 30 billion euros ($38.54 billion) and will also seek to mobilise additional funds from the private sector, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday.

“In total, the BPI will have a capacity of 30 billion euros for financing the economy, in terms of lending and capital investments,” Ayrault said in a statement after meeting with ministers to discuss the lender.

“In addition, the bank will seek to mobilise private funding, acting alongside private-sector investors, and thus create a leverage effect,” he said.

