French state bank to have 30 bln euro capacity

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - France’s planned Public Investment Bank (BPI) will have an investment capacity of 30 billion euros ($38.54 billion) and will also seek to mobilise additional funds from the private sector, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday.

“In total, the BPI will have a capacity of 30 billion euros for financing the economy, in terms of lending and capital investments,” Ayrault said in a statement after meeting with ministers to discuss the lender.

“In addition, the bank will seek to mobilise private funding, acting alongside private-sector investors, and thus create a leverage effect,” he said.