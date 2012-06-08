Bank of France trims Q2 growth estimate to -0.1 pct

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - The French economy is set to contract 0.1 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months, the Bank of France forecast on Friday, trimming its estimate down from stable growth previously.

The euro zone’s second-biggest economy posted no growth in the first three months of the years as consumers and businesses entrenched for tougher times.

The French central bank said its business sentiment indicator for the industrial sector fell to 93 in May from 94 in April, with weakness reported particularly in the automotive and metalworking industries.

The Bank of France’s business sentiment indicator for the services sector fell to 92 from 93 in April with activity weaker overall, but especially in transport and hotel-catering.