France to make higher bank risk tax permanent
July 19, 2012 / 3:03 PM / 5 years ago

France to make higher bank risk tax permanent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - France’s lower house of parliament approved on Thursday an amendment to turn a one-off doubling of a systemic risk tax on major banks into a permanent measure from next year.

An amended 2012 budget unveiled this month had introduced an exceptional doubling of the rate of the tax to 0.5 percent of a bank’s minimum capital requirements, as part of a raft of measures to help plug a 7 billion euro revenue shortfall this year.

However, the lower house approved a proposal to turn this into a permanent measure from next year.

