France sells extra 255 mln euros of Treasury bills

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - France sold an additional 255 million euros in 13- and 50-week Treasury bills, known as BTFs, following an auction on Monday, debt management agency Agence France Tresor (AFT) said on Tuesday.

The non-competitive bids meant that France raised a total of 7.52 billion euros from the three lines of its May 14 auction.

It is customary for the Treasury to sell extra debt this way.

Under the French system, buyers not only submit competitive bids at the auction but also have the option for a limited period after the sale to buy extra securities at the average auction price.

The extra amount they can buy is calculated according to how active they have been at previous sales.