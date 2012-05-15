FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France sells extra 255 mln euros of Treasury bills
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

France sells extra 255 mln euros of Treasury bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - France sold an additional 255 million euros in 13- and 50-week Treasury bills, known as BTFs, following an auction on Monday, debt management agency Agence France Tresor (AFT) said on Tuesday.

The non-competitive bids meant that France raised a total of 7.52 billion euros from the three lines of its May 14 auction.

It is customary for the Treasury to sell extra debt this way.

Under the French system, buyers not only submit competitive bids at the auction but also have the option for a limited period after the sale to buy extra securities at the average auction price.

The extra amount they can buy is calculated according to how active they have been at previous sales.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.