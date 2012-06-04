French government report calls for cutbacks- paper

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - France’s new Socialist government needs to cut its spending by around 3.9 billion euros ($4.8 billion) a year to meet its target of balancing the budget by 2017, according to an internal government report published by Les Echos newspaper on Monday.

France lost one of its coveted AAA credit ratings in January and any suggestion that the Socialists were loosening control over the budget deficit of the euro zone’s second biggest economy could stoke the bloc’s sovereign debt crisis.

The confidential dossier prepared by the elite General Inspection of Finances - a body likened to a management consultancy within the French state - proposed a combination of public sector jobs cuts, a freeze on wages and pensions, and a reduction in social benefits and subsidies, the paper said.

The 122-page report, requested by the conservative government of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, shows the Socialist administration will face a delicate task next month when it presents a revised 2013 budget to parliament.

While yields at French debt auctions have plumbed record lows in recent weeks, suggesting investors still view the country as a relative safe haven, its finances are under close scrutiny after it was stripped of its coveted AAA rating by Standard & Poor’s in January. Moody’s also has France’s top rating on a negative outlook.

The internal report found that meeting Sarkozy’s target of balancing the budget by 2016 would require an onerous 5.3 billion euros a year in cuts from central government spending, which totals 365 billion euros, Les Echos reported.

However, Socialist President Francois Hollande, who took office last month, delayed the deadline for reaching budgetary equilibrium by one year, easing the pace of the adjustment.

France’s 2 trillion euro ($2.5 trillion) economy posted zero growth in the first quarter. Public frustration at unemployment running at a 13-year high helped push Sarkozy from office.

The Socialists have pledged to honour France’s target of a 3 percent deficit by 2013 after it ended 2011 at 5.2 percent. The overall deficit figure includes not just central government spending but also regional governments and the social security system.

The report said that with government spending equating to some 56 percent of economic output in France, one of the highest levels in Europe, the weight of the budgetary adjustment should come from spending cuts, not new taxes.

“A budget rebalancing relying principally on tax rises ... would make France stand out and would undermine efforts to improve the competitiveness of its economy and the spending power of its households,” the report said.

Hollande’s government has said it will not decide its future spending plans until the Court of Audit - the official auditor of government finances - presents a thorough review of state expenditure at the end of this month.

That allows the Socialists to postpone any decision on spending cuts until after parliamentary elections on June 10 and 17 which will decide whether Hollande has a solid parliamentary majority to govern.

Hollande’s government is expected to use the review to roll back costly campaign commitments.

The European Commission warned last month that France’s draft 2013 spending plan required cutbacks if Paris was to honour its EU commitment to reach a 3 percent deficit next year.

Despite the EU warning, Hollande’s government said it would push ahead with plans to partly unpick the flagship pension reform of Sarkozy’s government by allowing early retirement at 61 for those who started work at 18.

The reform is estimated to cost 5 billion euros a year, to be financed by an increase in workers’ pension contributions.