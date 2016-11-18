FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 9 months ago

French budget watchdog sticks to opinion 2017 deficit target unlikely to be met

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - France's independent fiscal watchdog stuck to its opinion on Friday that the government was unlikely to meet its 2017 budget deficit target, casting further doubt on the official objective to bring the shortfall below the EU-mandated 3 percent of GDP limit.

It added that although the government's revised economic growth forecast of 1.4 percent for this year remained at the top of the range of most economic forecasters, it was still reachable. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)

