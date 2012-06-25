FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French budget shortfall 7-10 bln euros - Moscovici
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

French budget shortfall 7-10 bln euros - Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Monday that there was a budget shortfall of 7 to 10 billion euros that needed to be filled in order to reach France’s 2012 public deficit target.

Asked on ITele television if the necessary savings were 7 or 10 billion euros, Moscovici said: “We are between the two I imagine but I‘m waiting for the official figures.”

France’s new government is due to update the 2012 budget after it receives a review of the public finances by the official audit office in early July.

The government has committed to reducing the public deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from 5.2 percent in 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.