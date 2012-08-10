FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-French budget deficit 56.7 bln euros end-June
August 10, 2012 / 6:49 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-French budget deficit 56.7 bln euros end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of French budget
figures for January to June, released by the Finance Ministry on
Friday. Figures in billions of euros unless otherwise stated.
 
                      Jan-Jun 2011  Jan-Jun 2012   Pct change
 Budget balance         -61.349       -56.679           
 - Spending             179.066       185.215         +3.4
 - Revenues             139.567       145.318         +4.1
 - Treasury special     -21.850       -16.782           
 accounts*                                        
    *The Treasury special accounts track the balance of inflows 
and outflows for targeted revenues and outlays, for example 
receipts from local government.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
