TABLE-French budget deficit 56.7 bln euros end-June

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of French budget figures for January to June, released by the Finance Ministry on Friday. Figures in billions of euros unless otherwise stated. Jan-Jun 2011 Jan-Jun 2012 Pct change Budget balance -61.349 -56.679 - Spending 179.066 185.215 +3.4 - Revenues 139.567 145.318 +4.1 - Treasury special -21.850 -16.782 accounts* *The Treasury special accounts track the balance of inflows and outflows for targeted revenues and outlays, for example receipts from local government.