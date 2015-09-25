FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French consumer confidence jumps to highest since Oct 2007
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 25, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

French consumer confidence jumps to highest since Oct 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - France’s consumer confidence index jumped to 97 in September, its highest level since October 2007 and above all analysts’ expectations, official INSEE statistics showed on Friday.

The indicator rose by 3 points after five consecutive months of stagnation, with the August figure revised up to 94 from 93.

A Reuters poll of 15 economists had given an average forecast of 94. The highest forecast was 94 and the lowest was 92.

The indicator remains below its long-term average of 100, however. It has been below 100 since September 2007. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.