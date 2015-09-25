French consumer confidence jumps to highest since Oct 2007

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - France’s consumer confidence index jumped to 97 in September, its highest level since October 2007 and above all analysts’ expectations, official INSEE statistics showed on Friday.

The indicator rose by 3 points after five consecutive months of stagnation, with the August figure revised up to 94 from 93.

A Reuters poll of 15 economists had given an average forecast of 94. The highest forecast was 94 and the lowest was 92.

The indicator remains below its long-term average of 100, however. It has been below 100 since September 2007. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)