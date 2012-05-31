FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-French April consumer spending up 0.6 pct
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-French April consumer spending up 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - French statistics office INSEE gave the following data for
consumer spending in April on Thursday. 	
    Percentage changes for consumer spending on energy and manufactured goods (month-on-month
unless otherwise stated):	
	
                                     Feb     Mar    Apr     Apr   
                                                            y/y   
  Food                               1.2    -2.1   -0.5    -2.2
  Durable goods                     -0.7     0.9   -2.2    -1.8
    of which cars                   -0.7     2.8   -2.0    -1.0
    of which household equipment    -0.5     0.6    1.1     5.1
    of which textiles, leather      -2.2    -0.3   -8.2   -12.8
    other                            0.5     0.1   -1.0     0.1
  Energy                            11.5   -11.8   10.2    12.0
    of which petrol products         8.7    -8.7    7.7    10.1
  Total                              2.2    -2.6    0.6     0.4
  Manufactured goods                 0.5    -0.5   -1.3    -1.6

