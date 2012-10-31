FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French consumer spending inches up in September
October 31, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

French consumer spending inches up in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Consumer spending, the motor of France’s economy, crept up by 0.1 percent in September in inflation-adjusted terms, bouncing back from a 0.8 percent fall the previous month, the national statistics agency INSEE said on Wednesday.

INSEE said September’s small rise meant that for the third quarter as a whole consumer spending crept up by 0.2 percent. The monthly rise was due mainly to an increase in spending on housing furnishings, while spending on food and energy slipped.

