UPDATE 1-TABLE-French Aug consumer prices rise 0.7 pct m/m

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - National statistics office INSEE on Wednesday gave the following data for August consumer prices, calculated in accordance with EU accounting standards. Index m/m (pct chg) y/y (pct chg) EU-harmonised 114.24 0.7 2.4 Following are data for Aug prices, not EU-harmonised, using an index with a 1998 year base, for all households in mainland France and overseas territories. Category Weight Index m/m y/y Total (national measure) 10000 126.63 0.7 2.1 Seasonally adjusted CPI 10000 126.55 0.5 2.1 Food 1638 130.35 -0.5 2.4 Fresh produce 205 132.03 -4.9 5.2 Food excl fresh produce 1433 130.11 0.2 2.0 Tobacco 198 226.15 0.1 5.7 Manufactured goods 2987 100.73 1.2 0.5 Clothing. shoes 466 102.22 6.7 0.7 Healthcare products 460 83.21 -0.1 -2.8 Other manufactured goods 2061 104.40 0.4 1.2 Energy 868 180.48 3.6 6.9 Of which oil products 518 216.50 5.3 8.7 Services 4309 133.89 0.2 1.9 Rent. water. collection of household waste 737 137.28 0.1 1.9 Healthcare services 529 121.37 -0.1 1.4 Transport and communications 523 102.07 -0.2 -2.2 Other services 2520 142.98 0.4 2.9 Total excl rent and tobacco 9217 124.55 0.7 2.0 Total excl tobacco 9802 125.06 0.7 2.0 Underlying price index* 6096 121.77 0.1 1.3 *The underlying price index excludes public tariffs and products with volatile prices. and is seasonally adjusted.