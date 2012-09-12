FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TABLE-French Aug consumer prices rise 0.7 pct m/m
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-TABLE-French Aug consumer prices rise 0.7 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - National statistics office INSEE on Wednesday gave the
following data for August consumer prices, calculated in accordance with EU accounting
standards. 
    
                                     Index        m/m (pct chg)   y/y (pct chg)
 EU-harmonised                       114.24       0.7             2.4
                                                                  
 
    Following are data for Aug prices, not EU-harmonised, using an index with a 1998
year base, for all households in mainland France and overseas territories.       

 Category                                          Weight       Index      m/m      y/y
 Total (national measure)                            10000     126.63      0.7      2.1
 Seasonally adjusted CPI                             10000     126.55      0.5      2.1
 Food                                                 1638     130.35     -0.5      2.4
   Fresh produce                                       205     132.03     -4.9      5.2
   Food excl fresh produce                            1433     130.11      0.2      2.0
 Tobacco                                               198     226.15      0.1      5.7
 Manufactured goods                                   2987     100.73      1.2      0.5
   Clothing. shoes                                     466     102.22      6.7      0.7
   Healthcare products                                 460      83.21     -0.1     -2.8
   Other manufactured goods                           2061     104.40      0.4      1.2
 Energy                                                868     180.48      3.6      6.9
   Of which oil products                               518     216.50      5.3      8.7
 Services                                             4309     133.89      0.2      1.9
   Rent. water. collection of household waste          737     137.28      0.1      1.9
   Healthcare services                                 529     121.37     -0.1      1.4
   Transport and communications                        523     102.07     -0.2     -2.2
   Other services                                     2520     142.98      0.4      2.9
 Total excl rent and tobacco                          9217     124.55      0.7      2.0
 Total excl tobacco                                   9802     125.06      0.7      2.0
 Underlying price index*                              6096     121.77      0.1      1.3
    *The underlying price index excludes public tariffs and 
products with volatile prices. and is seasonally adjusted.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.