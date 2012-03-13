FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-French Feb consumer prices rise 0.5 pct m/m
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-French Feb consumer prices rise 0.5 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in France rose by 0.5 percent
in February, fuelled by increases in the cost of energy and fresh produce,
national statistics office INSEE said on Tuesday. Year-on-year, prices were up
2.5 percent. 	
    The readings were in line with estimates from a Reuters survey of
analysts, which were for a 0.5 percent month-on-month price increase and a 2.6
percent rise on the year. 	
    Below is a table of price data, calculated in accordance with EU
accounting standards. 	
    	
                                   Index  m/m (pct chg)  y/y (pct chg)
 EU-harmonised                    112.77            0.5            2.5
                                                         
    	
    Following are data for February prices, not EU-harmonised, using an index
with a 1998 year base, for all households in mainland France and overseas
territories.	
       	
 Category                                      Weight    Index     m/m    y/y
 Total (national measure)                        10000   125.16     0.4    2.3
 Seasonally adjusted CPI                         10000   125.43     0.1    2.3
 Food                                             1638   129.61     0.6    3.8
   Fresh produce                                   205   131.85     3.0    0.2
   Food excl fresh produce                        1433   129.29     0.2    4.4
 Tobacco                                           198   225.85     0.0    5.6
 Manufactured goods                               2987   100.16     0.1    0.7
   Clothing, shoes                                 466    98.13     0.0    1.7
   Healthcare products                             460    84.91    -0.5   -1.3
   Other manufactured goods                       2061   103.96     0.2    0.9
 Energy                                            868   177.99     1.0    7.8
   Of which oil products                           518   215.32     1.7    9.7
 Services                                         4309   131.51     0.5    1.6
   Rent, water, collection of household waste      737   136.97     0.3    2.0
   Healthcare services                             529   120.26     0.1    0.5
   Transport and communications                    523   100.75    -0.4   -3.4
   Other services                                 2520   139.41     0.8    2.8
 Total excl rent and tobacco                      9217   123.05     0.4    2.3
 Total excl tobacco                               9802   123.58     0.4    2.2
 Underlying price index*                          6096   120.82     0.0    1.4
 	
    *The underlying price index excludes public tariffs and 
products with volatile prices. and is seasonally adjusted.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.