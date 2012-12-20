FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French unions and employers to resume talks on competitiveness
December 20, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - French unions and employers agreed to hold more talks in January over labour reforms to boost France’s economic competitiveness, a union negotiator said, extending a year-end deadline urged by Socialist President Francois Hollande.

A negotiator for the moderate CFTC union, Joseph Thouvenel, said a deal had not been reached but that further negotiations would take place on Jan. 10. The reforms are crucial to Hollande’s efforts to revive the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.

