French 2015 public deficit to be lower than 3.8 percent target

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - France’s 2015 public deficit will come in lower than the 3.8 percent of economic output the government had targeted, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Friday.

“I don’t know the final number yet, but what I can tell you today is that not only was our target met, but it was even exceeded, improved,” Sapin said on Europe 1 radio.

Sapin also confirmed the 3.3 percent target for 2016. Final figures for 2015 are expected in a few weeks. (Reporting by Michel Rose Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)