France excludes dividends in shares from new tax

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - France’s Socialist government has amended a proposal for a 3 percent tax on dividends so that it will apply only to cash payments and not to dividends distributed in shares, parliamentary sources said on Thursday.

The finance commission of the National Assembly adopted the amendment proposed by Socialist legislator Christian Eckert, which complies with a request from the employers’ body Medef.

President Francois Hollande’s government devised the tax, payable by companies, in an effort to prevent them from using spare cash to make payments to shareholders rather than funnelling it into investment.

The government, which came to power promising to promote economic growth and raise taxes on large companies and the rich, says a drastic increase in investment is necessary to boost flagging industrial competitiveness.

Medef had warned the government tthat by imposing more tax on French firms, which are already struggling with weak profit margins and cash flow, it risked stifling investment even further.

France has lost some 750,000 manufacturing jobs over the last decade as the share of industry in economic output has roughly halved to 12 percent.

With economic growth flagging, the new government unveiled a revised 2012 budget last week which includes 7.2 billion euros in new taxes to reach a deficit target of 4.5 percent of GDP this year. The revised budget is due to be approved by July 31. (Reporting By Emile Picey; writing by Daniel Flynn; editing by Tim Pearce)