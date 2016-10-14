FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
France must respect 3 pct of GDP deficit ceiling-Dombrovskis
#Market News
October 14, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

France must respect 3 pct of GDP deficit ceiling-Dombrovskis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - France must respect the 3 percent of GDP ceiling on public deficits for eurozone countries, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a newspaper interview published on Friday.

"France has given us assurances. It should respect them and bring its deficit within range in 2017," he told Le Figaro newspaper.

France has said it will get its deficit under the 3 percent ceiling next year, to 2.7 percent down from 3.3 percent this year and the Socialist government has reaffirmed that promise in recent weeks.

However, with official growth forecasts seen as over-optimistic, doubts are growing over how it will achieve that, and with a presidential election looming in April, several senior French politicians on the right have said the promise is not a priority. (Reporting by Yann le Guernigou and Andrew Callus; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

