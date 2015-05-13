FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French 2015 growth to top 1 pct target - Sapin
May 13, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

French 2015 growth to top 1 pct target - Sapin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - The French economy will grow by more than the official forecast of 1 percent this year, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday after data showed the economy grew more than expected in the first quarter.

The government has based its 2015 budget on a 1 percent growth forecast on average for the year but has said it hopes to do better.

“We will be at more than 1 percent at year-end,” Sapin told BFM television. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Mark John)

