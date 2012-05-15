FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France posts zero economic growth in first quarter
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

France posts zero economic growth in first quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - France’s economy posted zero growth in the first quarter as household demand remained weak, investment dropped and exports slowed while imports accelerated, according to preliminary data from the INSEE national statistics institute on Tuesday.

After a weak expansion in the fourth quarter of last year, which was revised down from 0.2 to 0.1 percent, the figures meant that the euro zone’s second-largest economy avoided recession but was on track for anemic growth in 2012.

“There was no good surprise,” said Philippe Waechter, chief economist at Natixis Asset Management. “There was weak consumption, no investment.”

Growth in household consumption, the motor of the economy, picked up slightly to 0.2 percent after 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, while capital investment fell 0.8 percent, after growing 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

Net trade contributed a negative 0.1 percent to growth, as imports grew by 0.7 percent and exports slowed to 0.3 percent.

“The outcome was in line with expectations and does therefore not affect our forecast of a 0.2 percent contraction quarter-on-quarter in the eurozone as a whole,” said Joost Beaumont, economist at ABN Amro.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.