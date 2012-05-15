France posts zero economic growth in first quarter

May 15 (Reuters) - France’s economy posted zero growth in the first quarter as household demand remained weak, investment dropped and exports slowed while imports accelerated, according to preliminary data from the INSEE national statistics institute on Tuesday.

After a weak expansion in the fourth quarter of last year, which was revised down from 0.2 to 0.1 percent, the figures meant that the euro zone’s second-largest economy avoided recession but was on track for anemic growth in 2012.

“There was no good surprise,” said Philippe Waechter, chief economist at Natixis Asset Management. “There was weak consumption, no investment.”

Growth in household consumption, the motor of the economy, picked up slightly to 0.2 percent after 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, while capital investment fell 0.8 percent, after growing 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

Net trade contributed a negative 0.1 percent to growth, as imports grew by 0.7 percent and exports slowed to 0.3 percent.

“The outcome was in line with expectations and does therefore not affect our forecast of a 0.2 percent contraction quarter-on-quarter in the eurozone as a whole,” said Joost Beaumont, economist at ABN Amro.