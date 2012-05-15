FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-French Q1 preliminary GDP 0.0 pct q/q
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-French Q1 preliminary GDP 0.0 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - French national statistics office INSEE on Tuesday gave the following
preliminary GDP data for the first quarter of 2012:        	
	
                              Q2'11      Q3'11      Q4'11    Q1'12     2011    2012*
 Total GDP                    0.0        0.3        0.1      0.0       1.7     0.2
 Imports                      -0.6       0.4        -1.4     0.7       5.2     -0.3
 Household                    - 1.0      0.4        0.1      0.2       0.2     0.2
   consumption                                                                 
 Public                       0.0        0.2        0.2      0.5       0.2     0.7
   consumption                                                                 
 Investment                   0.7        0.2        1.3      -0.8      3.5     0.4
 - Business investment        0.3        -0.5       1.9      -1.4      5.1     -0.2
 - Household investment       1.3        1.2        0.3      -0.2      3.2     0.9
 - Public investment          0.2        0.3        1.0      -0.1      -1.8    0.8
 Exports                      0.9        1.4        1.1      0.3       5.5     2.1
                                                                               
 Contributions                                                                 
   to growth:                                                                  
 Domestic                     -0.4       0.3        0.3      0.1       0.9     0.4
   demand exstocks                                                             
 Stocks                       0.0        -0.3       -1.0     0.1       0.8     -0.8
   variations                                                                  
 Trade                        0.4        0.2        0.7      -0.1      0.0     0.6
   balance                                                                     
    * Forecast takes into account actual growth for Q1 and is based on the assumption there will
be zero growth in the remainder of the year.

