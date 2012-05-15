TABLE-French Q1 preliminary GDP 0.0 pct q/q

May 15 (Reuters) - French national statistics office INSEE on Tuesday gave the following preliminary GDP data for the first quarter of 2012: Q2'11 Q3'11 Q4'11 Q1'12 2011 2012* Total GDP 0.0 0.3 0.1 0.0 1.7 0.2 Imports -0.6 0.4 -1.4 0.7 5.2 -0.3 Household - 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 consumption Public 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.2 0.7 consumption Investment 0.7 0.2 1.3 -0.8 3.5 0.4 - Business investment 0.3 -0.5 1.9 -1.4 5.1 -0.2 - Household investment 1.3 1.2 0.3 -0.2 3.2 0.9 - Public investment 0.2 0.3 1.0 -0.1 -1.8 0.8 Exports 0.9 1.4 1.1 0.3 5.5 2.1 Contributions to growth: Domestic -0.4 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.9 0.4 demand exstocks Stocks 0.0 -0.3 -1.0 0.1 0.8 -0.8 variations Trade 0.4 0.2 0.7 -0.1 0.0 0.6 balance * Forecast takes into account actual growth for Q1 and is based on the assumption there will be zero growth in the remainder of the year.