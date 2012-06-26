France to dodge recession in 2012 - Insee

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - The French economy will avoid a recession this year with feeble growth of 0.4 percent, national statistics agency Insee said on Tuesday, putting pressure on the new Socialist government as it tries to close a shortfall in its budget.

In its latest quarterly report on the economic outlook, Insee said France’s nearly 2 trillion euro economy would post zero growth in the second quarter after already stalling in the first three months of the year.

It is then set to eke out quarterly growth of 0.1 percent in the third quarter and 0.2 percent from October to December.

Insee also estimated that 25,000 jobs would be lost over the course of the year, bringing the unemployment rate to 10.3 percent from 10 percent currently.

Inflation would fall to 2.0 percent this year from 2.3 percent in 2011, according to EU-harmonised methods of accounting.