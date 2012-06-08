French Q2 growth seen around 0.1-0.2 pct- Hollande

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande said on Friday that the French economy looked set to show growth of between 0.1 and 0.2 percent for the second quarter of this year.

“There is currently a big debate over whether we will have growth of 0.1 or 0.2 percent in the second quarter of this year,” Hollande said in a speech on the environment. “It’s to be feared that we don’t achieve much.”

The Bank of France estimated on Friday that the euro zone’s second-biggest economy would contract by 0.1 percent in the second quarter, lowering a previous forecast for zero growth following a flat first quarter.