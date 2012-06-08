FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French Q2 growth seen around 0.1-0.2 pct- Hollande
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

French Q2 growth seen around 0.1-0.2 pct- Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande said on Friday that the French economy looked set to show growth of between 0.1 and 0.2 percent for the second quarter of this year.

“There is currently a big debate over whether we will have growth of 0.1 or 0.2 percent in the second quarter of this year,” Hollande said in a speech on the environment. “It’s to be feared that we don’t achieve much.”

The Bank of France estimated on Friday that the euro zone’s second-biggest economy would contract by 0.1 percent in the second quarter, lowering a previous forecast for zero growth following a flat first quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.