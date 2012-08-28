FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-French housing starts down 9.4 pct end July
August 28, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-French housing starts down 9.4 pct end July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects month in headline)
    PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The French housing ministry on
Tuesday gave the following unadjusted figures on housing starts
in the three months to the end of July 2012.  
    
                                    3 mths to      12 mths to   
                                  end-July '12     end-July '12 
 HOUSING APPROVED                                         
 (total numbers)                     131,565         528,891    
 (y/y pct change)                      -2.9*         +9.0**  
 STARTED                                                  
 (total numbers)                      80,973         392,590 
 (y/y pct change)                      -9.4*          +1.9**  
                                                          
Non-housing figures were not published.                   

 * May 2012-July 2012  vs. May 2011-July 2011       
 ** August 2011-July 2012  vs. August 2010-July 2011 

 (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)

