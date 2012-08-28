CORRECTED-TABLE-French housing starts down 9.4 pct end July

(Corrects month in headline) PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The French housing ministry on Tuesday gave the following unadjusted figures on housing starts in the three months to the end of July 2012. 3 mths to 12 mths to end-July '12 end-July '12 HOUSING APPROVED (total numbers) 131,565 528,891 (y/y pct change) -2.9* +9.0** STARTED (total numbers) 80,973 392,590 (y/y pct change) -9.4* +1.9** Non-housing figures were not published. * May 2012-July 2012 vs. May 2011-July 2011 ** August 2011-July 2012 vs. August 2010-July 2011 (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)