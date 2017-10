The French housing ministry on Tuesday gave the following unadjusted figures on housing starts in the three months to the end of August 2012. 3 mths to 12 mths to end-Aug '12 end-Aug '12 HOUSING APPROVED (total numbers) 132,092 529,124 (y/y pct change) -0.8* +7.8** STARTED (total numbers) 76,458 385,594 (y/y pct change) -8.1* -1.0** * Jun 2012-Aug 2012 vs. Jun 2011-Aug 2011 ** Sept 2011-Aug 2012 vs. Sept 2011-Aug 2012