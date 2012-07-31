FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-French housing starts down 11.8 pct end June
July 31, 2012 / 9:27 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-TABLE-French housing starts down 11.8 pct end June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects month in first paragraph)
    PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - The French housing ministry on
Tuesday gave the following unadjusted figures on housing starts
in the three months to the end of June 2012.  
      
                                    3 mths to      12 mths to   
                                  end-June '12     end-June '12 
 HOUSING APPROVED                                         
 (total numbers)                     118,271         530,371    
 (y/y pct change)                      -3.9*        +10.1**  
 STARTED                                                  
 (total numbers)                      79,826         398,985 
 (y/y pct change)                     -11.8*          +4.1**  
                                                          
Non-housing figures were not published.                   

 * April 2012-June 2012  vs. April 2011-June 2011       
 ** July 2011-June 2012  vs. July 2010-June 2011 

 (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)

