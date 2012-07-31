CORRECTED-TABLE-French housing starts down 11.8 pct end June

(Corrects month in first paragraph) PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - The French housing ministry on Tuesday gave the following unadjusted figures on housing starts in the three months to the end of June 2012. 3 mths to 12 mths to end-June '12 end-June '12 HOUSING APPROVED (total numbers) 118,271 530,371 (y/y pct change) -3.9* +10.1** STARTED (total numbers) 79,826 398,985 (y/y pct change) -11.8* +4.1** Non-housing figures were not published. * April 2012-June 2012 vs. April 2011-June 2011 ** July 2011-June 2012 vs. July 2010-June 2011 (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)