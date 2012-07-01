FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France to lower GDP forecasts for 2012, 2013 - finmin
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2012 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

France to lower GDP forecasts for 2012, 2013 - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Sunday the government would lower its economic growth forecasts for 2012 and 2013 given the worsening economic climate.

In an interview with Le Figaro newspaper, Moscovici said the government would reduce its 2012 forecast to at least 0.4 percent from 0.7 percent when its revised budget was presented to the cabinet on Wednesday.

“As for 2013, everybody knows that we won’t reach 1.7 percent. (So) betting on a range between 1 percent to 1.3 percent ... seems more credible,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.