UPDATE 2-French finance minister touts jobs plan and deficit dip

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande, now in his last full year in office before 2017 elections, will present a job creation plan on Monday that temporarily subsidises low-wage workers at a cost to the state of around 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

Finance Minister Michel Sapin said the plan would be funded by savings in other areas of public spending.

A source familiar with the matter but who asked to remain anonymous said it would involve a one-off state payout of 2,000 euros to companies employing low earners, reducing the expense for firms of such hires.

Hollande has said he will not consider running for a second term if he cannot claim to have made inroads against a jobless rate of more than 10 percent. Many economists believe a modest, if unimpressive, pickup in economic growth should permit a small drop in unemployment over the year ahead.

Sapin, asked by local radio station Europe 1 if the employment plan would cost something like two billion euros, replied that that figure was “not far from reality”.

A past Socialist government sought to combat unemployment by providing tax rebates to low-wage workers to encourage them to stay working rather than relying on benefit. But such a system takes longer to feed through to people in a country where income tax and rebates are calculated with a lag of a year or more.

Sapin also highlighted at a news conference that France’s central government budget, a key part of the total public deficit, had turned out 4 billion euros lower than forecast for 2015, at a level of around 70 billion euros. Official figures later confirmed the deficit at 70.5 billion, reduced by spending cuts and higher tax receipts.

The deficit was now at its lowest since before the global financial crisis in 2008 and would allow France to honour fiscal commitments for the first time in a long time, he said.

“The figures published this morning .. allow us to finance additional spending, especially on security, while also reducing our deficit,” Sapin said. “We will keep reducing our deficit in 2016 and 2017 as we promised.”

France aims to cut its overall public deficit - comprising welfare and local authority finances in addition to the central government budget - to 3.3 percent of economic output in 2016 and bring it in line with an EU-agreed limit of 3.0 percent in 2017, when presidential and parliamentary elections take place.