FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French manufacturers to lift investment by 7 pct in 2016 - INSEE
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 9, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

French manufacturers to lift investment by 7 pct in 2016 - INSEE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Executives in France’s manufacturing industry expect to increase investment by 7 percent this year, according to a quarterly survey by the INSEE statistics agency published on Tuesday.

That would mark a pick-up from the 3 percent increase they had expected the last time INSEE polled them in October.

The survey is seen by economists as a bellwether of corporate investment intentions and is closely eyed by the government, which is banking on a turnaround in business investment to fuel a recovery in the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.

INSEE said the 4 percentage point increase in investment plans between its October and January surveys was higher than the average increase of 3.5 points each year since 2004.

It said there had been a particularly strong increase in the capital goods sector, with an increase of 9 percentage points.

The survey also showed that manufacturing businesses estimated their investment fell 2 percent last year, a downward revision from an increase of 1 percent in the October survey. (Reporting by David Clarke; editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.