9 months ago
French central bank reaffirms Q4 GDP expected to rise by 0.4 pct
December 8, 2016 / 7:42 AM / 9 months ago

French central bank reaffirms Q4 GDP expected to rise by 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - France's economy will expand by 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, the Bank of France said on Thursday, with the central bank reaffirming an earlier GDP growth forecast made last month, as the country's economy slowly picks up speed.

The Bank of France added that the business sentiment indicator for the manufacturing industry rose to 101 in November from 99 in October.

The business sentiment indicator for the services sector also increased to 100 in November from 98 in October, marking its highest reading since July 2011.

There was also a pick-up in sentiment for construction, with the business sentiment indictor for that sector rising to 100 in November from 99 in October.

The Bank of France added that business leaders expect more marked growth in industrial production for December, and for a further rise in December for the services sector, albeit at a more modest pace.

For a graphic of GDP by contributions: link.reuters.com/pyx28s (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Geert Victor De Clercq)

