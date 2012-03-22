FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France raises 2012 GDP forecast, cuts 2013
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 6 years

France raises 2012 GDP forecast, cuts 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - The French government on Thursday raised its 2012 growth estimate to 0.7 percent from 0.5 percent previously, but cut its 2013 outlook to 1.75 percent growth from 2.0 percent.

The statement came after national statistics agency INSEE had issued a report revising upwards its own forecasts for the first two quarters of the year.

“INSEE’s new forecasts take growth up to +0.5 percent for the first half of 2012 alone. As a result the government’s estimates have been updated to +0.7 percent for 2012 and 1.75 percent,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

