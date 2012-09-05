FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2012 / 10:45 AM / in 5 years

French govt not planning growth f'cast revision- spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The French government has no current plan to revise its 2013 economic growth forecast of 1.2 percent, government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said on Wednesday despite widespread expectations that a downwards adjustment is all but inevitable.

“At the moment a revision of the growth forecast has not been planned,” she told journalists after a weekly cabinet meeting. “For the moment a revision is not on the agenda.”

Private economists widely expect the government to have to lower its current 2013 growth forecast when it presents its budget bill at the end of this month.

With the economic outlook deteriorating, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has said that a revision might be necessary.

