Bank of France sees Q3 GDP contracting 0.1 pct
September 10, 2012 / 6:45 AM / in 5 years

Bank of France sees Q3 GDP contracting 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of France said on Monday it expects the economy to contract 0.1 percent in the third quarter, while its business sentiment indicators improved in August.

The growth estimate confirmed an earlier forecast. The euro zone second largest economy flatlined in the second quarter.

The central bank said its sentiment indicator for France’s industrial sector rose to 93 in August from 90 in July, with notably the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors more optimistic.

The sentiment indicator for the services sector rose to 91 from 90, with a slight rise in business for management consultancies and advertising.

