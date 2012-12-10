Bank of France sees 0.1 pct dip in GDP in Q4

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - France’s central bank said on Monday it expected the euro zone’s second largest economy to shrink by 0.1 percent in the last quarter of 2012 compared to the third, repeating a forecast it made in October.

Reporting results of a November economic survey, the Bank of France also said its industrial climate indicator dipped a further 1 point to 91, while a similar measure of sentiment in the services sector held steady at 91.

French gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent in the third quarter, contrary to predictions that the economy would stagnate or even shrink, but economist said the outlook was gloomy.