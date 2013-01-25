FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French jobless claims stabilise in December at 15-year high
January 25, 2013

French jobless claims stabilise in December at 15-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The number of people out work in France rose by just 300 in December, marking a pause after 19 straight months of larger jumps but still stuck close to its highest in almost 15 years.

Labour ministry data showed that the number of registered job seekers in mainland France stood at 3.133 million after the marginal increase, leaving the total at what is still the highest level since January 1998.

The labour ministry data is the most frequently reported domestic jobs indicator for France, although it is not prepared according to International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards nor expressed as a percentage of job seekers in the work force.

