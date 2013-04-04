French 2013 GDP growth may be close to 0.1 pct- finmin

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday that economic growth in the euro zone country this year may be close to a European Commission forecast of 0.1 percent.

“The European Commission... says 0.1 percent (gross domestic product growth) in 2013, I fear that we will not be far from that, I hope it will be more, we are fighting so that it will be more,” he told a conference in Paris.

The government will present new growth and deficit forecasts in April and has said that its current forecast of 0.8 percent growth in 2013 is probably too optimistic.