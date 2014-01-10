French economy grew 0.5 pct in Q4 '13- central bank

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The French economy rebounded in the final quarter of the year with growth of 0.5 percent from the previous three months, the central bank estimated on Friday.

If confirmed, that would mark a strong pick-up from the third quarter when the euro zone’s second-biggest economy contracted 0.1 percent.

The INSEE official statistics agency is due to give its preliminary growth reading on Feb. 14, but it estimated last month that the economy grew 0.4 percent in final quarter.

The Bank of France gave its third and final estimate for fourth-quarter growth, which was unchanged from the previous projection, in its monthly business survey.

It showed morale in the industrial sector eased back to its long-term average of 100 last month from 101 in November while morale in the services sector was unchanged at 92, the central bank said. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)