FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French economy grew 0.5 pct in Q4 '13- central bank
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

French economy grew 0.5 pct in Q4 '13- central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The French economy rebounded in the final quarter of the year with growth of 0.5 percent from the previous three months, the central bank estimated on Friday.

If confirmed, that would mark a strong pick-up from the third quarter when the euro zone’s second-biggest economy contracted 0.1 percent.

The INSEE official statistics agency is due to give its preliminary growth reading on Feb. 14, but it estimated last month that the economy grew 0.4 percent in final quarter.

The Bank of France gave its third and final estimate for fourth-quarter growth, which was unchanged from the previous projection, in its monthly business survey.

It showed morale in the industrial sector eased back to its long-term average of 100 last month from 101 in November while morale in the services sector was unchanged at 92, the central bank said. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.