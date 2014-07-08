FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of France sees Q2 growth of 0.2 pct
July 8, 2014

Bank of France sees Q2 growth of 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - The French economy grew only 0.2 percent in the second quarter after stalling in the first three months of the year, the French central bank said on Tuesday.

The Bank of France’s estimate was unchanged from a previous projection which also pegged growth during the period from April through June at 0.2 percent.

The central bank updated its growth estimate in its monthly business climate report which put its measure of sentiment in the industrial sector was unchanged - at 97 - from May.

Confidence in the services sector was also stable - at 93 - compared with the previous month.

Reporting by Nicholas Vincour; Editing by Andrew Callus

