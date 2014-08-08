Bank of France sees Q3 GDP growth of 0.2 percent

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The French economy is seen growing just 0.2 percent in the third quarter, or the same pace as in forecasts for the previous three month period, the French central bank said on Friday.

The Bank of France’s estimate for growth in the period from July to September - its first - was unchanged from its final estimate for the second quarter.

Official second-quarter growth data will be published on August 14.

The central bank issued the new growth estimate in its monthly business climate report which put its measure of sentiment in the industrial sector at 96, down from 97 in June.

Confidence in the service sector stood at 93, unchanged from June.