FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French central bank sees Q3 growth of 0.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

French central bank sees Q3 growth of 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The French economy is set to grow 0.2 percent in the third quarter versus the previous quarter, the central bank said on Monday, sticking to a previous estimate.

If borne out, the forecast would mark a slight pick-up after the euro zone’s second biggest economy posted zero growth in the first quarters of the year.

The central bank offered the estimate in its monthly business climate survey which showed that an index of confidence in the industrial sector rose to 97 in August from 96 in July.

Meanwhile, its sentiment indicator for the services sector rose to 94 from 93. (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.