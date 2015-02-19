France might take additional measures to meet deficit target

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - France will decide in the next few weeks if it needs to take additional measures to meet its 2015 public deficit targets, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in a letter to the European Commission seen by Reuters.

In the letter, Sapin reaffirms France’s commitment to cut the country’s structural deficit by 0.5 percent of GDP this year although the Commission estimated earlier this month that the reduction planned so far amounts only to 0.3 percent.

France will unveil an updated budget and reform plan mid-April, Sapin said in the letter sent to EU Economics Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Feb. 16.

The European Commission is scheduled to rule on France’s budget slippages on February 27. It could theoretically slap a fine but Moscovici has said he prefers not to apply sanctions.

Moscovici, who is preparing the Commission’s ruling on France, did however pile pressure on the French government last week, saying it must have a strategy for reform that goes beyond the flagship law spearheaded by Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark John)