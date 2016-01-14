FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-French finmin says 2015 deficit narrower than expected, flags jobs plan
January 14, 2016

CORRECTED-French finmin says 2015 deficit narrower than expected, flags jobs plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year in headline to 2015, not 2105)

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Michel Sapin said France’s 2015 public deficit would be 70 billion euros ($76 billion), around 4 billion euros smaller than initially forecast. The figure is due to be officially announced later in the day.

Speaking on Europe 1 Radio, Sapin said the cost of employment measures to be presented by President Francois Hollande on Monday along with other extra spending would be met by new cost savings.

He added that a 2 billion euro cost estimate for the jobs-boosting measures was “not far from reality”.

$1 = 0.9208 euros Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan and John Stonestreet

