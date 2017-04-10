Bank of France trims French Q1 GDP growth estimate to 0.3 pct

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of France on Monday trimmed its estimate for first quarter French economic growth to 0.3 percent, from an earlier 0.4 percent estimate, although the central bank kept its overall, estimate for annual growth of 1.3 percent.

The Bank of France's business climate survey showed a dip in the climate for the industrial sector, which edged down to 103 points in March from 104 points in February.

The business climate indicator for the services sector stood at 101 points in March, unchanged from February.