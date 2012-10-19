French state bank will not prop up "lame ducks"

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - France’s new state investment bank will focus on lending to small- and medium-sized companies and not prop up “lame duck” firms despite a wave of layoffs and plant closures by major companies, its future chief said on Friday.

Jean-Pierre Jouyet, who has been named by France’s Socialist government to head the lender, said the Public Investment Bank (BPI) would start operations in January provided its creation was swiftly approved by parliament.

A wave of large French firms have announced major job cuts in recent months, including airline Air France, carmaker Peugeot and drugmaker Sanofi.

“The BPI’s role is to maintain activity and not prop up lame ducks,” Jouyet told Europe 1 radio, when asked if the company would help to save two Arcelor-Mittal blast furnaces in northeast France threatened with closure.

“We aim to finance projects for the future. For everything else, there are other mechanisms which can be used,” he said. “The BPI’s role is to finance small- and medium-sized companies.”

The blast furnaces, at a steel plant in Florange, became a symbol of France’s industrial decline during the campaign for May’s presidential runoff which swept Socialist Francois Hollande to power.

With unemployment already running at a 13-year high, telecoms equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent on Thursday detailed plans for 5,490 job cuts, saying a quarter of the total come in France.

Earlier on Friday, the head of the Medef business chamber Laurence Parisot warned that the economic situation in the euro zone’s No. 2 economy was continuing to worsen and she repeated calls for the government to lighten the load of taxes and social charges weighing on labour costs. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; editing by Patrick Graham)