FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French jobless claims highest since Sept 1999
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

French jobless claims highest since Sept 1999

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - The number of jobless people in France rose for a twelfth month running in April to stand at its highest since September 1999, highlighting the challenge facing new Socialist president Francois Hollande.

The number of registered jobseekers in mainland France rose by 4,500 to 2.89 million, up 0.1 percent from March, according to the labour ministry, which was giving its first monthly readout since Hollande named an interim government in mid-May.

Hollande, elected on a tax-and-spend programme, has promised to create 150,000 state-aided jobs and recruit 60,000 staff in the national education service during his 5-year term but has stopped short of announcing targets for jobless reduction.

The new data is the most frequently reported domestic jobs indicator for France, although it is not prepared according to widely used International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards nor expressed as an unemployment rate of number of job seekers compared to the total work force.

The CGT trade union, one of the country’s largest, told the government at a meeting on Tuesday that some 45,000 jobs risked being lost in the near term in France, where economic growth as measured by GDP halted in the first quarter of the year.

That estimate, presented at a meeting between unions and the government, was described as “realistic” by Labour Minister Michel Sapin on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.